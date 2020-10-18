Gov. Whitmer: Pres. Trump’s Muskegon Rally Comments Incite Domestic Terrorism

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is responding to President Trump’s comments following a campaign stop in Muskegon Saturday night.

She’s calling out the president for what she says is inciting domestic terrorism.

On Saturday, President Trump seemed to dismiss and downplay the plot against the governor saying, “I guess they said she was threatened, right?”

14 men are charged with plotting to kidnap, and likely kill, Governor Whitmer.

The president also encouraged crowds to chant “lock her up.”

On Sunday, the governor said President Trump’s rhetoric is dangerous and wrong.

“The President is at it again and inspiring and incentivizing and inciting this kind of domestic terrorism,” Governor Whitmer said on NBC’s Meet the Press. “It is wrong. It’s got to end. It is dangerous, not just for me and my family, but for public servants everywhere.”

Governor Whitmer went on to say people on both sides of the aisle need to step up and call-out the president’s divisive rhetoric.