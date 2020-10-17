Thousands Attend Women’s March in Washington, DC

From Washington, DC to right here in Northern Michigan, all around the country Saturday there were for the Women’s March rallies.

Thousands participated in the nation’s capital at the second Women’s March on Washington Saturday.

Unlike their January event, this comes in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, so protestors were encouraged to wear masks and observe social distancing.

The 2017 Women’s March on Washington is often referred to as one of the largest single-day protests in US history.

Protesters say they are standing up for women’s rights, honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and also voicing their opposition to the Supreme Court nomination of judge Amy Coney Barrett.