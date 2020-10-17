President Trump rallies in Muskegon, criticizes Whitmer

It’s the final stretch in the election cycle and almost every single day Michiganders will see the Biden and Trump campaigns somewhere in the state.

Saturday night, the biggest presence of them all, President Donald Trump rallied in Michigan.

One million Michiganders have already voted but that’s not going to slow down these campaigns in the final days. Already this week several Trump campaign surrogates held events across the state. Saturday night it was the President himself flying into Muskegon, giving a speech about supporting the American way of life.

“What a group,” said President Trump, “Only in Michigan. Only in Michigan.”

Thousands of supporters yet again on hand for a visit from the president. Social distancing and face mask wearing weren’t the focus but with less than three weeks to go, President Trump targeted his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Do you want to vote for the candidate supported by anti-American rioters, which he is, or do you want to vote for the candidate supported by the heroes of law-enforcement in virtually every instance?” asked Trump.

That is, until he shifted focus, several times, to Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The two having several public spats over coronavirus response.

“The schools have to be open right?” he said as chants of ‘Lock her up’ rang through the crowd, “Lock her up? Lock them all up.”

This comes after 14 men have been charged with a plot to kidnap and hold her to a trial, if not kill her.

Governor Whitmer responded to the speech, “This is exactly the rhetoric that has put me, my family, and other government officials’ lives in danger while we try to save the lives of our fellow Americans. It needs to stop.“

For the rest of the hour and a half long speech, President Trump focused on his past four years,what he’s done and what he plans to still do.

“It’s called ‘Make America Great Again Again,’ now I say Make America Great Again Again Again,’ said Trump, “It’s ‘Make America Great Again Again Again.’ We’ll have to change those hats.”

The president then flew right out of Muskegon and headed over to Wisconsin for another campaign event. Later this week both his daughter Ivanka, and his son Eric, are heading back to the Mitten State for more campaign stops.