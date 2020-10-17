President Trump Coming To Muskegon

President Trump will soon be leaving Washington D.C. to come to Muskegon.

He will be speaking at FlyBy Air in the Muskegon County Airport.

He is expected to voice his support of law enforcement.

Doors opened to the public at 2 P.M. though an online reservation is required to attend the event.

After the stop in Muskegon, the president will hop across Lake Michigan for a “Make America Great Again” rally in Janesville, Wisconsin.

We will be streaming the President’s speech in Muskegon on our Facebook and on the VUit app.