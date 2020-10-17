Northern Michigan National Guard Testing Events Canceled

The Grand Traverse County Health Department and Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department say they were notified by the National Guard that two free testing events have been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.

The departments say the free testing planned at the Pit Spitters’ Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City on Monday, October 19th is no longer happening.

Also the testing at the Sleeping Bear Dune Climb in Glen Arbor on Tuesday, October 20th was called off.

Testing by the National Guard is still planned for Thursday, October 22nd at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville.