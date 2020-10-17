Michigan Officials Report 1,791 New COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 1,791 new cases of the coronavirus and 15 additional COVID-19 deaths.

11 of those deaths came after a records review and didn’t happen in the past 24 hours.

Michigan has now had 144,897 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,010 COVID-19 deaths.

Friday the state was at 143,106 confirmed cases with 6,987 deaths.

The state released its weekly update on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19.

As of Friday, October 16, 104,271 coronavirus positive residents have recovered.

That is an increase of 5,268 recoveries compared to the previous total.