Virtual JOBfest: PACE North

Traverse City nonprofit, PACE North is celebrating their one-year anniversary by expanding its need for staff members. “We are looking for certified nurse aides, home healthcare workers, drivers, and universal workers,” explained HR director, Leslie Etienne.

PACE stands for P rogram of A ll-inclusive C are for the E lderly. “Our mission is for those who are 55 years and older, and at risk of going into a nursing home, to keep them home and in the community”. Etienne describes PACE as a one-stop-shop for elderly care. “We provide their primary care, medication, management on physical and occupational therapy, meals, home healthcare, transportation to and from the center, and more”.

PACE North is looking for people to help grow with the dynamic of the company. “We’re fortunate that we’re still small enough that we can be really processed driven, and we can really change as we need to. And if that sounds exciting to you, we’d love to talk,” Etienne added.

For more information, and current job opportunities:

PACE North

Contact: Leslie Etienne

Email: letienne@pacenorth.org

Phone: 231-252-3818

Business website: www.pacenorth.org