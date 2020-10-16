Staycation on ‘The Four’: Progressive Harvest Tour at the Iron Pig Smokehouse

We head to another stop of the Progressive Harvest Tour to see what the Iron Pig Smokehouse is showcasing for its delectable dinner.

“The whole tour is packed with flavor and fun,” says head chef, John Iseler. “We are serving up a slice of our smoked prime rib with roasted root vegetables, our smokehouse fries, and au-jus”. The prime rib is slow-cooked for hours and covered in a garlic and herb crust. “It tastes amazing,” Iseler added, “very juicy and tender”.

The Iron Pig is the second to the last stop of the Progressive Harvest Tour. Here’s the full rundown on the event.



Taking place on October 24 at 3 PM, each ticket holder will be greeted with a Pumpkin Spice White Russian or an Apple Mule from the Otsego Resort.

Then, the trolley will arrive at Michaywe Inn the Woods where they will be serving up hot seared shrimp with roast spaghetti squash, applewood bacon, citrus butter, roasted red pepper puree, and salted pumpkin seeds.

The main course will take place at the Iron Pig Smokehouse and features smoked prime rib served with roasted root vegetables, smokehouse fries, and au-jus.

The evening will end back at the Otsego Resort – where guests can enjoy house-made churros with a spicy chocolate sauce and a cocktail. The last stop on the Progressive Harvest Tour will also showcase live entertainment.