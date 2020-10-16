Statewide Broadband Internet Grant Program Signed Into Law

A bill to improve access to broadband internet in rural areas was signed into law on Friday.

Northern Michigan Representative Michelle Hoitenga sponsored the bill.

Under her plan, the Department of Technology Management and Budget can begin implementing a statewide broadband program called the Broadband Expansion Act of Michigan.

According to Representative Hoitenga the new law lays out the process for future grant funding for broadband infrastructure.

Michigan’s rural population needs access to reliable internet now more than ever in the wake of the public health crisis,” Hoitenga said.

The law also outlines application requirements.