Scary Sites & Frights at ‘Deadwood Grove’ in Harrison

Every year the ghoulish ghosts, creepy clowns, and freaky frights descend in the deep woods of Harrison behind Mid-Michigan College. Enter if you dare, but it’s all for a good cause, and all in good fun.

‘Deadwood Grove‘ is the annual haunt that helps raise funds for community projects done by the college. It is completely volunteer-based, and almost every volunteer is a student. “Deadwood Grove raises funds for service-learning projects completed by Mid’s Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the honors society for two-year college students, and allows attendees to experience the extensive public trail system on the Harrison Campus,” said organizer, Sarah Wright. “All of the students have such a great time bring this all together, and it’s for such a great cause”.

Wright recommends the trail for most ages. “We’ve had four-year-olds, and we’ve had 80-year-olds. We see so many people come out from the community, and they have such a great time”.

‘Deadwood Grove’ will be running every Friday and Saturday from now through October 31. They open the trail from 7 PM until 10 PM.

