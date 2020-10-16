Retiring Well: Income Planning

Between the coronavirus pandemic and the upcoming election, the uncertainty in the stock market continues.

This week they’re talking about the qualifications to look for in an advisor, the difference between tax planners and tax preparers, and how climbing the corporate ladder can also refer to your portfolio.

“In respect to income planning, we’re going to talk about that income-laddered approach. It’s just one other way of segmenting income for income planning. We’re going to talk about the difference between IRAs and ROTH IRAs, and then answer that question, ‘When can I retire?'” explained Larry Flynn , a financial advisor with Centennial Wealth Advisory.

