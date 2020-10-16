Republicans Push For Vote on Judge Barrett

The Senate Judiciary Committee has set aside next Thursday to vote on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation.

It comes after days of tense questioning on Capitol Hill.

Thursday concluded the four-day hearing, ending what was as much a battle between political rivals as it was a Supreme Court hearing.

Democrats used the final day of the hearing to urge Republicans to not confirm a Supreme Court Justice until after the election.

Sen. Cory Booker said, “To not be able to answer whether you believe in the peaceful transfer of power, I just found that stunning.”

And Sen. Richard Blumenthal said, “I move to indefinitely postpone the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett.”

But Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham shook his head and said, “No we’re not.”

Republicans have a majority in the Senate and they say postponement will not happen.

Sen. Mike Lee said, “We’ve got the authority to do this, we’ve got the historical precedent on our side and we’ve got the constitution and the best nominee I’ve seen in a long time.”

Legal evaluators with the American Bar Association testified both for and against Judge Barrett’s nomination.

At this point it is expected, the Senate Judiciary Committee will send Barrett’s nomination to the full Senate for a confirmation vote.