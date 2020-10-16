Pres. Trump, Biden Battle for Voters in Separate Town Halls

President Trump and former Vice President Biden faced voters rather than each other on a night that would have been the second presidential debate.

The two took part in dueling televised town halls on Oct. 15, an opportunity to answer questions from voters and sway any still undecided.

One of the main topics of the evening was the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The president spoke in his town hall about his administration’s work and says the blame should be put squarely on china.

He also said, “Many people are getting this and nobody is being blamed. Everybody is working hard to get this thing out of our country.”

But Biden says the administration completely missed the mark.

“You can open businesses and schools if in fact you provide them the guidance they need as well as the money they need to do it.”

Both also say we need to be doing everything we can to pass another stimulus bill for struggling Americans.

Another major topic has been the racial unrest and issues of law and order.

On that subject, Biden said, “There’s a lot of things you can do. We shouldn’t be defunding cops we should be mandating things we can be doing within police departments.”

And the president said, “Why aren’t you asking Joe Biden questions about why doesn’t he condemn Antifa? Why does he say it doesn’t exist?”

The pandemic continues to change campaign plans as vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has suspended all in person events until Monday after two campaign workers tested positive for COVID-19.

The second and final presidential debate is scheduled for next Thursday.