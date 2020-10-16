Michigan Secretary of State: Open Carry of Guns Not Allowed at Polling Places

The Michigan secretary of state clarified rules Friday, saying the open carry of guns will not be allowed at polling places in Michigan.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson sent the guidance out to election officials Friday.

The clarification comes amid fears of possible voter intimidation, and just days after more than a dozen men were charged with plotting to kidnap the governor.

Benson says guns at polling places could cause disruption, fear or intimidation of voters and workers.

According to the National Association of State Legislatures, Michigan does not have a law specifically saying guns are banned at polling places.

But it’s not that simple because there have been exceptions on if the gun is concealed and the polling place location.

Now, the state is prohibiting the open carry of guns within 100 feet of polling places.

In the city of Mount Pleasant, the clerk says this clears up what’s been a confusing issue in the past.

“In the past, six of our seven precincts are in schools, and it’s been kind of gray whether it’s following the rules for schools, or rules for elections, and this gives us clarity that on Election Day: open carry and concealed carry are not allowed,” said deputy clerk Mary Ann Cornexl.