Michigan Officials Report 2,015 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 2,015 new cases of the coronavirus and 14 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 143,106 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,987 COVID-19 deaths.

Thursday the state was at 141,091 confirmed cases with 6,973 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of October 9, 104,271 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer clarified that frontline health care workers and first responders are eligible for personal injury compensation if they get COVID-19.

The state says all bottle and can return facilities are back open.

Returning the service back to what it was before the coronavirus crisis.

The state says all grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience store and gas stations must open up their return facilities for everyone to use.

Now if you do return your bottles or cans, there’s still a $25 limit per day.

While these facilities must be open, businesses can set special hours for safety precautions.

The U.S. reached the highest single day coronavirus case total since July, adding nearly 60,000 cases.

This week alone, 21 states-Michigan included-logged their highest average daily case counts.

And hospitalizations have seen a huge spike in several states. Indiana saw a 25% increase. In Ohio, 28% increase. Delaware saw a 30% jump and Minnesota saw hospitalizations go up by 32%.

But they aren’t the only states facing the problem. Wisconsin has been battling a surge of hospitalizations for weeks and it is causing concern for hospital staff.

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai says, “If there was a major car accident today in Green Bay, between all the hospitals, we wouldn’t be able to take care of it.”

As of Thursday, the U.S. was averaging 52,000 cases a day. That is up about 8,500 from last week.

For the latest coronavirus news, public exposure sites and additional resources, click here.