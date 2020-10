Lake County Man Charged with Dealing Meth

A Lake County man is charged with dealing meth after an investigation by a northern Michigan drug team.

Bryan Randall of Baldwin is facing three charges for delivering meth.

The State, Sheriffs, Chief’s Enforcement Narcotics Team, or SSCENT, says he was arrested as part of an investigation that is still ongoing.

SSCENT is a multi-jurisdictional task force that serves Manistee, Mason, Oceana, and Lake Counties.