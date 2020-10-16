Hockey Tournaments Give Tourism Boost to Sault Ste. Marie

Many northern Michigan communities have felt the economic impact of the pandemic, but one in the Upper Peninsula is anticipating a boost.

A hockey tournament is taking place this weekend in Sault Ste. Marie and area businesses are excited to see more people in town because of it.

As many as 68 teams are in the area to participate in the event.

The Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce is excited for the increased revenue businesses should see.

“I’ve been around all morning and noticed just a little more action around town. It helps everybody. It helps our restaurants, it helps our gas stations, our hotels, our tourist attractions. It’s just a nice little bump this time of year for us to kick start hopefully a successful holiday season,” said Tony Haller, Executive Director of Sault Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Chippewa County Health Department is urging people attending to follow all safety guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.