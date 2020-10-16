Healthy Living: Cancer Care During COVID-19

Delivering care to cancer patients during the COVID-19 pandemic has proved to be a challenge.

Clinical trials have been postponed, cancer screenings have been missed, and the uncertainty of whether chemotherapy will increase their risk of a severe COVID-19 diagnosis has left cancer patients in the dark.

Healthy Living examines how a Tennessee university is looking into the data on chemotherapy patients to find out if the treatment affects their chances of dying from COVID-19.