Former Grand Traverse Co. Jail Administrator Accused of Sex Crimes Rejects Plea Offer

Former Grand Traverse County Jail administrator Todd Ritter rejected a plea offer from the Michigan attorney general’s office.

Ex-captain Todd Ritter has been charged with sex crimes, larceny and embezzlement.

Ritter and his lawyer Shawn Worden rejected a plea offer made by the AG’s office about a week ago.

His legal team declined to explain the nature of the offer, and they also waived his preliminary examination.

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s team says Ritter had sexual relations with former inmates and used county time and money to buy them gifts.

They also accuse him of stealing government property.

Ritter’s lawyers say negotiations with the AG’s office are ongoing.