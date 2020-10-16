For The Community, By The Community Podcast: Michigan Breast Cancer Coalition

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and while many groups have had to cancel annual events, it’s still important to raise awareness through education.

This month on the For the Community, By the Community Podcast, Courtney Doyle talks with Maria Lyzen from the Michigan Breast Cancer Coalition to learn about their mission and how you can get involved.

To learn more about the Michigan Breast Cancer Coalition, visit here.