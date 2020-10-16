Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden Campaigns in Southfield, Detroit

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was in Michigan Friday.

The former vice president made stops in Southfield and Detroit.

In Southfield, he spoke about protecting American’s access to affordable health care and how he may expand it should he become president.

The Detroit stop focused on mobilizing voters ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

President Donald Trump will be in Michigan on Saturday.

It will be is first appearance in the state since having COVID-19.

He’s scheduled to host a rally in Muskegon at 5 p.m.