Big Rapids Emergency Department Nurse Honored with DAISY Award

An emergency department nurse, from Spectrum Health Hospital in Big Rapids, was given the DAISY Award for her compassionate care towards patients and their families.

Shelly May was nominated by a patient who suffered a pulmonary embolism and was rushed to the hospital by ambulance. “The first person I recall seeing was Shelly,” the nomination read. “She took her hands and put them around my face and said, ‘we will take good care of you my friend,’ and she did!”.

Shelly’s peers can all agree on the wonderful work she does, including Caroline Ring, the chief nursing officer at Spectrum Health Big Rapids and Reed City Hospitals. “Shelly is really awesome at her job,” Ring said. “This is just one great example of the great care you give every single day, and patients feel it”.

The DAISY Award is presented quarterly to recognize excellent performance and is given based on nominations from patients, community members, and colleagues.

Nominations are open for any Spectrum Health employee who regularly goes above and beyond in creating a meaningful experience for patients.

Nomination forms can be found at any Spectrum Health facility in Mecosta and Osceola counties or submitted online here.