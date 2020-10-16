Biden, Then Pres. Trump Visit Michigan

Now that we are in the final stretch, both campaigns are in overdrive. And Michigan is proving once again to be a crucial state.

Joe Biden will visit Michigan Friday. First in Southfield for an afternoon health care discussion, then in Detroit in Friday evening for a voter mobilization event.

President Trump will also be in Michigan on Saturday for an event titled “Supporting The American Way of Life.”

He’s expected to speak at 5 p.m. at Flyby Air in Muskegon.

9&10 News will be there. You can watch the event streaming live on the 9&10 News Plus channel on the free VUit app and on our Facebook page.