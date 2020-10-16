Benzie Area Christian Neighbors: Last Chance to Donate Breakfast to Neighbors in Need Ends October 17

You can help make breakfast a little better for your neighbor in need.

The Benzie Area Christian Neighbors (BACN) is hosting its annual BACN Breakfast Bash through October 17.

From 10 AM – 5 PM, you can drop off breakfast items like boxed cereal, canned fruit, oatmeal, pancake mix, and syrup at the following locations:

BACN Office – 2804 Benzie Hwy, Benzonia, MI 49616

Family Market – 18541 Cadillac Hwy, Copemish, MI 49625

Family Market – 10625 Main St, Honor, MI 49640

Family Fare in Frankfort – 1002 Forest Ave, Frankfort, MI 49635

Save A Lot – 1579 Michigan Ave, Benzonia, MI 49616

Shop-N-Save – 1747 Benzie Hwy, Benzonia, MI 49616

BACN will also accept monetary donations via online or by mail at BACN, PO Box 93, Benzonia, MI 49616.

To learn more about the BACN Breakfast Bash, click here.

Click here to learn more about The Benzie Area Christian Neighbors (BACN).