Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan to Receive Grant Money from DTE Energy Foundation

Women’s shelters across northern Michigan are getting grant money from the DTE Energy Foundation.

One of those shelters is the Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan.

The Petoskey Shelter provides services to survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

They’ve added services over the years such as a children’s advocacy center and a learning center.

They say that especially this year, the grant money is needed and much appreciated.

“We’re very happy we’re getting a little chunk of this. With COVID-19, I mean, it has changed everything. Many of our fundraisers we are not able to do, so this is a great commitment from the DTE Foundation to continue to support survivors in Michigan,” said Gail Kloss, Executive Director.

Each center across the state will get at least $10,000 from the DTE Energy Foundation, but the final numbers have yet to be decided.