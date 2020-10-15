West Virginia Man Arrested for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in Presque Isle Co.

A West Virginia man is accused of pointing a gun at several people in Presque Isle County and even a firing a shot into the air.

State police say Tony Brown went to his ex-wife’s property last Saturday.

Troopers say that’s when he pointed two pistols at several people on the property while threatening them.

State police say Brown then fired a 45 caliber shot into the air and took off.

He was stopped in Montmorency County.

Brown is charged with five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and felony firearms.