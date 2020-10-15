Wellness for the Family: Roasted Butternut Squash Soup
Registered dietitian, Shanthi Appelo walks us through the health benefits of in-season vegetables and a way to warm our hearts and stomachs with a bowl of butternut squash soup. We get all of the details and the recipe in this ‘Wellness for the Family’.
“Eating in-season produce is not only healthy for our bodies but healthy for our economy,” said Shanthi. “When you shop in-season, you are most likely supporting a local farm”. She added that you can also turn a lot of that produce into very wholesome soups perfect for the cold weather. Plus, they’re packed with nutrients. “It’s full of antioxidants, fiber, important vitamins – all important things we need to help prevent illness and diseases like cancer”.
Here’s how to make Roasted Butternut Squash Soup with Roasted Pumpkin Seeds.
Ingredients
- 1 butternut squash – yields about 3 cups chopped, peeled seeded, and chopped
- ½ cup plain Greek yogurt, fat-free or 2% fat
- 2 cups low-sodium chicken stock
- 1/2 sweet onion, finely chopped
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tbsp sage, finely chopped
- Ground nutmeg, a pinch
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Optional: coconut milk for a swirl topping
- Toasted pumpkin seeds for garnish
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400o
- In a bowl, toss butternut squash with 2 tbsp olive oil, nutmeg, a few rounds of ground salt and pepper to taste until all squash are lightly coated.
- On a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, roast squash for 35-45 minutes, until it is softened and has a golden color. Let cool for 5-10 minutes.
- Blend the roasted squash in a blender until smooth or puree texture. This may need to be done in batches depending on the size of your blender to make sure everything combines well.
- In a large stockpot, heat 1 tbsp olive oil over low-medium heat. Add garlic, sage and onion and cook until fragrant.
- Add the blended squash, chicken broth and bring to a boil at medium-high heat. Reduce to low heat and let simmer for 5-7 minutes. Remove it from heat and stir in Greek yogurt a few spoons at a time to make sure it incorporates smoothly.
- Add salt and pepper to taste. Top with pumpkin seeds and an optional swirl of coconut milk.
