US Senator Gary Peters Visits Traverse City to Encourage Early Voting

US Senator Gary Peters visited in Traverse City Thursday for his Vote with Gary campaign.

Thursday’s stop in northern Michigan was the senators first campaign event since being released from a two week quarantine.

The event promoted early voting and encouraged voters in northern Michigan to have a plan to vote.

People casted their absentee ballots in the Governmental Center’s drop box, and with every ballot dropped, cheers followed with a thank you and elbow bump.

Senator Peters says voting by absentee is a safe way to make your voice heard:

“This is a monumental election with significant consequences for the future, and now voting is easier than it’s ever been in Michigan with the proposal passing in 2018 allow people to vote by absentee mail,” says Senator Peters.

Traverse City Mayor Jim Carruthers says he appreciated Senator Peters coming to Traverse City to encourage voters.

“Having Senator Peters here to highlight the fact that this election is very important and that you can vote, is super good for Traverse City. We just want people to know that it’s safe, it’s easy and it’s important that you get out and vote,” says Carruthers.

9&10 News will be covering the Gary Peters and John James campaign closely up until and on Election Day.