State Police Determine Electrical Issues Caused Fire at Elmira Post Office

We now know what started a fire at the Elmire Post Office.

State police say an electrical issue to blame.

First responders first got the call just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

State police say when firefighters arrived, the fire had consumed the post office.

A fire marshal says the fire started at an electrical outlet on a wall.

Troopers say there are no signs of anyone getting inside the building as it was closed and there are no signs of accelerants inside.

The post office remains closed and the township says mail will be running out of the Gaylord Post Office.