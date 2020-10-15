Osceola County Extends Local State of Emergency

Osceola County Commissioners recently voted to extend their local state of emergency.

They first declared a state of emergency back on March 13.

The county emergency manager says this declaration allows them to have a dedicated response staff to address needs throughout the county with 24/7 support.

It also allows the county to keep their emergency plan going.

“Because of the amount of CARES Act grants coming through, where many entities without a state of emergency, those grants for independently to different agencies, we’ve been able to consolidate those actions and consult with local governments, private businesses and public entities so we can maximize those,” said Mark Watkins.

The local state of emergency has also helped with securing personal protective equipment for first responders and businesses.