November 2020 School Ballot Proposals

Benzie County Central Schools Bonding Proposal

Shall Benzie County Central Schools, Benzie, Manistee, Grand Traverse and Wexford Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Thirty-Eight Million Six Hundred Eighty-Five Thousand Dollars ($38,685,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: erecting, furnishing, and equipping a new elementary school; erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to Lake Ann Elementary School and the Middle/High School; remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping existing school buildings; erecting, furnishing, and equipping a new bus garage; purchasing school buses; acquiring and installing instructional technology in school buildings; and preparing, developing, improving, and equipping playgrounds, playfields, and sites?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2021 is 1.99 mills ($1.99 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty-five (25) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 1.99 mills ($1.99 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited, and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)

Boyne Falls Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Boyne Falls Public Schools, Charlevoix and Antrim Counties, Michigan, be increased by and the board of education be authorized to levy not to exceed 2 mills ($2.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years, 2020 to 2029, inclusive, to create a sinking fund for the construction or repair of school buildings, for school security improvements, for the acquisition or upgrading of technology and all other purposes authorized by law; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2020 is approximately $353,750?

DeTour Area Schools Bonding Proposal

Shall DeTour Area Schools, Chippewa County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Ten Million Dollars ($10,000,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the following purpose: remodeling, constructing, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school facilities, including lighting, boilers and additional upgrades that will improve energy efficiency; roof upgrades, improvements and replacements, including installation of a new roof at Drummond Island Elementary; equipping and re-equipping school facilities with upgrades for school safety, including equipping each building with generators and security equipment;

acquiring and equipping school buses; acquiring and installing instructional technology equipment and security equipment for school facilities including security upgrades to entryways; and acquiring, preparing, developing and improving sites?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2021, under current law, is 3 mills ($3.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a 3.00 mills net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty-five (25) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 2.90 mills ($2.90 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)

Elk Rapids Schools Bonding Proposal

Shall Elk Rapids Schools, Antrim, Grand Traverse and Kalkaska Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Forty-Nine Million Nine Hundred Ninety-Five Thousand Dollars ($49,995,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: erecting, furnishing and equipping additions to school buildings; remodeling, equipping and re-equipping and furnishing and refurnishing school buildings; acquiring, installing, equipping or re-equipping school buildings for instructional technology; and erecting, preparing, developing, improving and equipping playgrounds, athletic facilities, structures and sites?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2021 is 1.63 mills ($1.63 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is thirty (30) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 1.55 mills ($1.55 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $0. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)

Harbor Springs Public Schools Building & Site Sinking Fund Replacement Millage Proposal

This proposal, if approved by the electors, will replace and extend the authority last approved by the electors in 2016 and which expires with the 2020 levy and will restore millage lost as a result of the “Headlee” reduction in order for Harbor Springs Public Schools to levy a building and site sinking fund millage. This proposal allows the use of proceeds of the millage for all purposes previously permitted by law as well as newly authorized security improvements and the acquisition or upgrading of technology. Pursuant to State law the expenditure of the building and site sinking fund millage proceeds must be audited, and the proceeds cannot be used for teacher, administrator or employee salaries, maintenance or other operating expenses.

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property within the school district of Harbor Springs Public Schools, Emmet County, Michigan, be increased by and the board of education be authorized to levy a new additional millage of not to exceed 0.54 mills ($0.54 per $1,000 of taxable valuation) to create a sinking fund to be used for the construction or repair of school buildings, for school security improvements, for the acquisition or upgrading of technology, for the purchase of real estate, and all other purposes authorized by law, for a period of four (4) years, 2021 through 2024, inclusive (estimated to provide revenues of approximately $652,000 in 2021)?

Harbor Springs Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal (Excluding Principal Residence And Other Exempt Property)

This proposal will allow the School District to continue to levy not more than the rate of 13.9911 mills against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the School District to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance.

Shall a portion of the previous voted increase in the constitutional limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, within the school district of Harbor Springs Public Schools, Emmet County, Michigan, be renewed in the amount of 14.4947 mills ($14.4947 per $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of two (2) years, 2021 and 2022, to enable the School District to levy such part of the increase as is necessary to maintain a maximum levy of 13.9911 mills ($13.9911 per $1,000 of taxable valuation) to provide funds for school operating purposes (estimated to provide revenues of approximately $11,003,000 in 2021) (this is a renewal of a portion of the previous voted authorization of 14.7876 mills which expires with the 2020 tax levy)?

Johannesburg-Lewiston Area Schools Bonding Proposal

Shall Johannesburg-Lewiston Area Schools, Otsego, Montmorency and Oscoda Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Twenty-One Million Nine Hundred Thousand Dollars ($21,900,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of:

remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings; erecting and equipping a new storage building; purchasing school buses; acquiring and installing instructional technology in school buildings; preparing, developing, improving, and equipping athletic fields and sites; and erecting, furnishing, and equipping a new performing arts center, fitness center, and fieldhouse addition to the High School?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2021 is 2.90 mills ($2.90 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty-five (25) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 2.58 mills ($2.58 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)

Mid Michigan College Annexation Proposition

Shall Mid Michigan College, Michigan, annex the territory of Gratiot-Isabella Regional Education Service District, Michigan that is not already included in a community college district?

Mid Michigan College Adoption Of Mid Michigan College Maximum Tax Rate Annexed Territory

To provide funds for Mid Michigan College, Michigan, shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in the proposed annexed territory of Gratiot-Isabella Regional Education Service District, Michigan, be increased in perpetuity by 1.2232 mills ($1.2232 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation), representing the community college district charter millage; the estimate of the revenue the community college district will collect within the annexed territory of the intermediate school district if the millage is approved and levied in 2020 is approximately $3,110,000?

Posen Consolidated School District No. 9 Sinking Fund Millage Proposal

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Posen Consolidated School District No. 9, Presque Isle County, Michigan, be increased by and the board of education be authorized to levy not to exceed .5 mill ($0.50 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation for a period of 10 years, 2021 to 2030, inclusive, to create a sinking fund for the purchase of real estate for sites for, and the construction of repair of, school buildings, for school security improvements, for the acquisition or upgrading of technology and all other purposes authorized by law; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied is 2021 is approximately $58,481?

Roscommon Area Public Schools Operating Millage Proposal

This proposal will allow the school district to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance.

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Roscommon Area Public Schools, Roscommon and Crawford Counties, Michigan, be increased by .5414 mill ($0.5414 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 4 years, 2020 to 2023, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and .0414 mill is levied in 2020 is approximately $18,726 (this millage is to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and will be levied only to the extent necessary to restore that reduction)?

Tahquamenon Area Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal

This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance. Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Tahquamenon Area Schools, Luce, Schoolcraft, Mackinac and Chippewa Counties, Michigan, be increased by 18 mills ($18.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 5 years, 2021 to 2025, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2021 is approximately $3,214,007 (this is a renewal of millage that expired with the 2020 tax levy)?

Traverse City Area Public Schools Operating Millage Proposal

This proposal will allow the school district to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance.

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Traverse City Area Public Schools, Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Benzie Counties, Michigan, be increased by 1 mill ($1.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 5 years, 2021 to 2025, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2021 is approximately $38,065 (this millage is to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and will be levied only to the extent necessary to restore that reduction)?

Vanderbilt Area Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Vanderbilt Area Schools, Otsego, Charlevoix and Cheboygan Counties, Michigan, be increased by and the board of education be authorized to levy not to exceed .75 mill ($0.75 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 5 years, 2021 to 2025, inclusive, to create a sinking fund for the purchase of real estate for sites for and the construction or repair of school buildings, for school security improvements, for the acquisition or upgrading of technology and all other purposes authorized by law; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2021 is approximately $73,601?

Vanderbilt Area Schools Operating Millage Proposal

This proposal will allow the school district to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil found allowance. Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Vanderbilt Area Schools, Otsego, Charlevoix and Cheboygan Counties, Michigan, be increased by .3915 mill ($0.3915 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 3 years, 2021, 2022 and 2023, inclusive, to provide funds for operation purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2021 is approximately $19,736 (this millage is to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963)?