Multiple Teachers Under Quarantine at Reed City Middle School, Morley Stanwood Community Schools

Three schools are closed Thursday because of coronavirus cases.

Two of them, Reed City Middle School and Morley Stanwood Community Schools, are closed because several teachers are under quarantine.

Both districts say there aren’t enough substitute teachers, so they had to close. Morley Stanwood Community Schools sent a letter on Tuesday and Reed City Schools put up this notice on Wednesday.

Reed City Schools will use Thursday to come up with a plan for covering classes. Students who had close contact with the person who has COVID-19 will be contacted directly by school staff. The school did not say whether the positive case is a student, staff member, or someone not directly associated with the school.

Morley Stanwood says it will also use Thursday in a productive manner. The plan is to give the school and buses an extra amount of cleaning before students return on Friday.

Meanwhile, 9&10 reported Wednesday that Pickford schools are closed the rest of the week.

The district sent a letter to parents Tuesday saying they were made aware of two positive cases in the district.

Because of the number of close contacts and how many grades could possibly be affected, they closed all schools.

They expect to continue in-person class on Monday.