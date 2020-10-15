MTM On The Road: Cadillac Winery Getting Ready for Harvest Party With Haunted Trail

There’s some exciting things happening this weekend at Cadillac Winery.

You can enjoy a fun, fall day with cider, donuts, wine, food, and even live music. It’s all happening as part of their Haunted Woods of Terror and Harvest Party.

The festivities are taking place from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Cadillac Winery has been producing wine on 18 Mile Road in Le Roy since 2011. They’re also adding new types to be sure there’s something for everyone.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are walking down the haunted trail and giving us a listen to some of the music you’ll be able to hear there this weekend. You can find them 15 miles south of Cadillac, just east of US131, off exit 168.