Michigan Officials Report 2,030 New COVID-19 Cases, 32 Deaths
Michigan health officials are reporting 2,030 new cases of the coronavirus and 32 additional COVID-19 deaths.
This is the largest number of confirmed cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic.
Health officials say that the deaths announced Thursday includes 21 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
Michigan now has 141,091 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,973 COVID-19 deaths.
Wednesday the state was at 139,061 confirmed cases with 6,941 deaths.
COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.
As of October 9, 104,271 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.
The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).
