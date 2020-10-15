Mashup Rock & Roll Musical Partners with Old Town Playhouse for “Scooby Doo-Wop” Drive-In Theatre

Mashup Rock & Roll Musical is partnering up with Old Town Playhouse in Traverse City for Scooby Doo-Wop, A Mashup Mystery Adventure. The theatrical adventure is part live drive-in theatre, part clue solving scavenger hunt, and it takes people while in their cars, to different locations throughout Traverse City.

The idea is to help the Scooby Doo-Wop Gang solve the mystery of the ghost that’s been haunting Traverse City.

Mashup Rock & Roll Musical is a nonprofit with a mission to create new theatrical works that bring popular culture to life and celebrate and promote inclusion and tolerance. The organization along with Old Town Playhouse has created the completely no-contact event to keep their theatre programs alive during the pandemic.

The Adventure starts October 24th and 25th at the Old Town Playhouse parking lot with start times at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Each adventure lasts just over an hour.

For more information about the Scoopy Doo-Wop, A Mashup Mystery Adventure click here.