Married in the Mitten: Bay View Weddings at Gallagher Farms

“Bay View Weddings is truly a treasure,” expressed owner of Juniper & Lace Events, Stacy Horn. “You’ve got glorious views, breathtaking backdrops, and even the drive to the location is gorgeous”. Stacy also mentioned how wonderful it is to work with this family-owned farm, that spans over four generations.

Located in Leelanau County, Bay View Weddings at Gallagher Farms offers a wide variety of weddings and special events. From sleek and sophisticated to fun and fancy, their wide-open space provides limitless opportunities for your perfect day.

“Last year was the first year we became open to the public,” said Rose Gallagher. “After removing some of our sweet cherry orchards, we saw the panorama of the view with the water, and we knew this was the spot to host weddings”.

Due to their popularity, Bay View Weddings is completely booked. “We worked through COVID-19, and we were able to still hold some wonderful events, following safety and health guidelines,” Rose explained. “We are accepting bookings for 2021, and make sure to do it soon so that you get the date you want”.

