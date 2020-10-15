Lara Trump Visits Michigan, Continues Last Minute Campaign Push

Michigan continues to attract both campaigns as we have entered the final three weeks before Election Day.

The Trump Campaign bringing an avalanche of events this week, including his daughter-in-law, Lara, in Saginaw County Thursday.

“Michigan was incredibly important to us in 2016,” says Lara Trump.

The Trump Campaign is showing it again this week. Eric Trump on Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday and now Lara Trump Thursday before President Donald Trump returns Saturday.

“We know that this is a state that we can win. We want to earn every single vote,” says Lara, “So you’re going to see a lot more Trumps, a lot more of the Trump campaign here in the next 19 days.”

Aggressive in-person rallies in the age of COVID is still the campaign event of choice for the president. While his opponent has stayed more virtual, that may change too.

“We are going to get to Michigan as much as possible,” says TJ Ducklo, national press secretary for the Biden campaign, “ We are going to meet voters where they are. We’re going to have the important conversations because everything is on the line in this election.”

Just because his public crowds don’t rival the president’s, doesn’t have former Vice President Joe Biden thinking is support doesn’t match up.

“There is incredible energy and enthusiasm behind Vice President Biden,” says Ducklo, “We are adding tens of thousands of names to Team Joe every day. We are raising records amounts of money.”

“The fact that you have tens of thousands of people who will come out wait in line, for days sometimes, to see this president,” says Lara Trump, “They want to hear his message, they want to get close to him.”

Two wildly different strategies.

One final goal.

Zero room for error at this point.

“Leading by example, that’s what our campaign has done in the way that we’ve campaigned,” says Ducklo, “We have proven that you can campaign safely but effectively.”

Effectiveness will be measured on November 3rd.

“The in person is very very important,” says Lara Trump, “It’s probably a big reason we won in 2016.”