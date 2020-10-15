Kalkaska Voters to Decide on Kaliseum Operating Millage Once Again

In August, the Kaliseum operational millage failed but now it’s back on the November ballot.

“The operational millage is the bridge to get us to the next path,” says John Starr, director of the Kaliseum.

Next month, voters in Kalkaska County will again decide if they want to approve a 0.25 operating millage for the Kaliseum. The millage extends over four years and Starr says it would allow them to keep the doors open.

“Obviously our fees are very cheap, so it helps us offset costs for payroll, lights, electricity and things of that nature. A lot of programs that we offer are low and we need a way to sustain that,” says Starr.

Starr says people in Kalkaska County just finished paying the 20 millage that built the center:

“The 0.75 millage for the actual building was a 20-year millage and that was paid off this year…so now we’re just looking for the operational millage to keep us going forward.”

Lisa Heineman lives in Kalkaska County and says the Kaliseum is a great resource in the community:

“I would think that you would want a local option without having to drive 25 to 30 miles to go work out, to run, lift weights.”

However, not everyone agrees. Clayton Hickman says the county doesn’t have the population to support the Kaliseum:

“From what I’ve noticed, the Kaliseum lost of a lot business, mostly because of the increase in business over local towns such as Traverse and other larger towns rather than Kalkaska.”

Now, the future of the center is once again in the hands of the voters.

Starr says, “If some reason this place did not survive, it would be a shame for one to have it paid off and then let it go wayside.”

On Saturday, the Kaliseum will have an open house from 10am to 6pm at no charge. Ice skating and access to the gym are included.