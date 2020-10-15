Judge Barrett Confirmation Hearing Day 4 to Interview Outside Witnesses

Judge Amy Coney Barrett spent nearly nine hours testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

It was her final day of questioning as President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, and now the committee plans to hear from outside witnesses Thursday. You can watch Thursday’s full hearing on Local 32 at 9 a.m., right after Michigan This Morning. It will also be streaming at 9 a.m. on our Facebook page and the 9&10 News Plus channel on the free VUit app.

Republicans are looking to move the committee to a vote by next week.

During Wednesday’s full day of questions, each of the committee’s 22 members had 20 minutes to question Barrett. Republicans worked to make their point that she fits the roll of a Supreme Court Justice.

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley said, “Above all it’s clear you understand the appropriate role of the judge, which is what we’re all looking for. At least on this side of the aisle.”

For a second day, Democrats pressed Judge Barrett for answers on the Affordable Care Act. A challenge to the health care law’s constitutionality is set to be argued before the Supreme Court on Nov. 10.

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy asked, “Did you ever write, or speak out in defense of the ACA, whether as an academic or as a, as a member of the judiciary? That’s a pretty simple question, yes or no?”

“No,” she replied, “I’ve never had occasion to speak on the policy question.”