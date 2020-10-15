Joe Biden to Campaign in Southfield and Detroit Friday

On Friday, Joe Biden will be campaigning in Michigan.

His first stop will be in Southfield and he will talk about affordable healthcare around 2:30 p.m.

After, Biden will attend an event in Detroit to urge Michiganders to vote early in person.

The speeches will come after Biden and President Donald Trump participate in competing town halls Thursday evening.

President Trump will also be speaking on the west side of the state on Saturday.

