Investigators Into Grawn Man’s Death do not Suspect Foul Play

In this update on the Grawn man found dead in a field in Grand Traverse County, authorities say they do not suspect foul play.

David Rocker, age 55, was found dead on Monday near the Family Fare gas station at Chum’s Corner.

The sheriff’s office was waiting on results from an autopsy. Preliminary results were released Thursday saying investigators have no reason to suspect foul play.

However, Rocker’s official cause of death has not yet been determined.