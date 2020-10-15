Hammer & Dolly Auto Restorations: Traverse City Company Crazy for Classic Cars

Hammer and Dolly Automotive Restorations in Traverse City is the one-stop-shop in Northern Michigan when it comes to caring for classic cars. Adam Hammer, the owner has fueled this passion for vintage vehicles since he was a young boy. “I started off just turning wrenches with my dad in the garage and that grew into a passion of working with my hands,” explains Hammer.

This love of using his own two hands to create something took him to Kansas where he earned a 4-year degree at McPherson College in Automotive Restoration, one of the very few programs in the nation. After graduating all it took was a toolbox and the drive to make his lifelong dream a reality. That’s when Hammer and Dolly Auto Restorations was born… “I found one client then that client turned into another client. Word of mouth got around that I was able to provide these services and bring on employees and grow the business to what it is,” says Hammer.

Now, 8 years later, Hammer’s business has accelerated. Adam and his team take on 4-6 full restoration projects each year while still seeing 60-80 classic cars for maintenance and repairs.

One of their current clients, Dale Elliott, has been collaborating with them just shy of 2 years. They are hoping to get his 1969 Jaguar E-type Series 2 out on the road any day now. Hammer says, “We get to enjoy their vehicle together and I get to hear about what they’re so enthusiastic about and get to understand their side of the classic car hobby.”

Each day Adam goes to work he is fulfilling his childhood dream by making his client’s dream cars come to life— talks about a DREAM job!

“‘Find something you love and you’ll never have to work a day in your life’— that absolutely rings true to me.”

If you are interested in learning more about the work they do or are interested in collaborating on a restoration project, click here.