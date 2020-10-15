Grant Me Hope: Madysun

Madysun might as well be named “sunshine” because this teen is full of life and light, and ready to find her ‘forever family’. We get to know her even more in this edition of Grant Me Hope.

“My friends describe me as outgoing,” says Madysun. “I like to swim, and I like to run for fun”. Like with many girls her age, she loves small animals, movies, and shopping with her friends.

She has excellent determination which helps her in school. “I get really good grades,” she said. “I want to be a forensic psychologist, it just fascinates me”.

Her perfect forever family would have a loving home, older siblings, and “a bunch of dogs”. “I love dogs,” Madysun added.

If you are interested in adopting Madysun or any other children in Michigan, click here.

Grant Me Hope is a partnership between the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, 9&10 News, and the business community.