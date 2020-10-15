Traverse City’s Floor Covering Brokers Gives Back to Father Fred Foundation

A Northern Michigan Business is expanding its annual fall sale, in order to help people throughout the community.

Floor Covering Brokers, Carpet One in Traverse City is having a food drive this year.

The business wants to give back to people who are still struggling through the coronavirus pandemic.

The Vice President, Mike Watkins says his staff came up with the idea.

Floor Covering Brokers decided to reach out to the Father Fred Foundation.

Now, they’re taking donations for the rest of the week.

“We’re going to take donations through Saturday and then Father Fred will come up with a value for those donations and then we’ll match up to $2,500,” said Watkins.

Floor Covering Brokers Carpet One in Traverse City will be accepting non-perishable items until Saturday evening.