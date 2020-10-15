Facebook, Twitter Restrict Controversial New York Post Story on Joe Biden

For what may be the first time, Facebook and Twitter enforced rules against misinformation on a story from a mainstream media publication.

This week, the tech giants limited the spread of an unverified story published by the conservative leaning tabloid, the New York Post.

It has led to more cries of censorship from the right.

It comes after several policy changes by the social media sites in the last few weeks, all aimed at trying to reduce their impact on the upcoming election.

The article in question revolves around Joe Biden’s son.

It has not been confirmed by other publications and relies on leaked information from dubious sources.