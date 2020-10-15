Americans Urged to Keep Social Distancing Over Holidays as States’ COVID-19 Cases Rise

New COVID-19 cases the U.S. are showing no signs of slowing down, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that it could be stemming from small gatherings.

There are now 36 states across the country seeing an increase in coronavirus cases, including Michigan.

The CDC says it is still important to remember that COVID-19 can spread even in small groups. Americans are urged to continue social distancing from others outside of their households.

CDC Director Robert Redfield says this is especially important with holidays just around the corner.

“And particularly with Thanksgiving coming up, we think it’s really important to stress the vigilance of these continued mitigation steps in the household setting,” Redfield says.

And as cases continue to surge, the battle for a new stimulus bill continues.

Some progress is being made with some House Democrats pushing to accept a proposal made by the White House and Republican leaders.

But leaders from the two sides say they are still not close to making a deal.