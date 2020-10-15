All Bottle Return Facilities to Reopen Immediately
The state says all bottle and can return facilities are back open.
Returning the service back to what it was before the coronavirus crisis.
The state says all grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience store and gas stations must open up their return facilities for everyone to use.
Now if you do return your bottles or cans, there’s still a $25 limit per day.
While these facilities must be open, businesses can set special hours for safety precautions.