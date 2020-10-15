14th Suspect Charged in Plot to Kidnap Gov. Whitmer

A 14th person is now charged in the investigation into the plots made against Governor Gretchen Whitmer and other political figures.

Right now the state isn’t saying more on who that person is or what connection they have to the arrest, but the suspect is facing state charges – not federal.

This new arrest now makes eight people facing state charges.

Another six are being charged through federal courts.

Last Thursday the men were charged throughout the state for plotting to kidnap Governor Whitmer.

The multiple plans by the Wolverine Watchmen extremists targeted her, the Capitol building in Lansing, and her vacation home in Antrim County.

Once we learn more about this 14th arrest, we will update you on air and online.