107th District MI House Candidates Answer League of Women Voters Questions

The League of Women Voters Eastern Upper Peninsula invited candidates John Damoose and Jim Page to introduce themselves to the people of the 107th District.

Democratic candidate, Jim Page says, “I am a Marine Corps veteran and I spent six years in the Marine Corps. I am an retired public school teacher. I spent 28 years teaching school.”

Republic candidate, John Damoose said, “I believe in the next few years we can make real progress on the things that matter the most.”

The two are facing off in the race for the district’s seat in the Michigan House of Representatives.

On Thursday, the League asked them to list their top priorities.

Page says they need to prioritize the budget and create more efficient infrastructure.

“We need to make sure we have proper funding to make sure we can get those repairs done and repair our bridges and roads as necessary,” says Page.

While candidate Damoose says he wants to improve internet access and supports Line 5.

“Build the line 5 tunnel. We need the resources that the pipeline provides,” said Damoose.

On the topic of social justice— the candidates had differing opinions on systemic racism.

Page says the justice system needs improvement.

Page said, “I see discrepancies in how we enforce laws in our justice system. We need to make sure we have equal and fair justice.”

While Damoose says that right now we need to stand behind law enforcement.

Damoose said, “I do not believe there is systematic racism within the force. I think this idea of defund the police is one of the most irresponsible ideas ever proposed.”

The League of Women Voters say they will continue to hold forums leading up to the election.