VP Pence Talks Jobs, Past Accomplishments During Michigan Visit

The clock is ticking. Election Day is closing in and already more than one million Michiganders have cast their ballots but both campaigns are fighting for every voter left.

This week the Trump campaign is making their mark on Michigan.

Almost every day of the week somebody from the Trump campaign is in the Mitten State. It will be capped off by President Donald Trump visiting Muskegon on Saturday but Wednesday it was Vice President Mike Pence taking the stage touting the work done by the president in Grand Rapids.

“In this part of the country,” said Pence, “We make things and grow things.”

For the Trump campaign, they hope to be making an impact and growing support in their fight against Joe Biden that ends in three weeks.

“Joe Biden would be nothing more than a Trojan Horse for the radical left,” said Pence.

In front of a crowd of a few hundred, Pence focused on the President’s claims of success, most directly unemployment numbers and jobs.

“We’ve created 7 million good paying jobs, including 125,000 jobs right here in the Wolverine state,” said Pence.

“We’re right in the heart of manufacturing here in Grand Rapids,” says State Senator Jon Bumstead of Newaygo, “I think the message was loud and clear, four more years.”

There’s the fight for more influence past just four more years, as the Senate is currently vetting the new Supreme Court Justice.

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett is going to be Justice Amy Coney Barrett,” said Pence, “We’re going to fill that seat.”

On Saturday, President Trump will be in Muskegon at the airport giving a rally touting the work done by law-enforcement. It will be his first trip to Michigan since being in Freeland last month and since recovering from COVID-19.